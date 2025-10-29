Kaushal Kishore on writing lyrics for Emraan Hashmi,Yami Gautam Dhar starrer Haq

Renowned lyricist Kaushal Kishore, known for penning chartbusters across genres, continues to carve his creative space with impactful festive and devotional tracks. The acclaimed writer now opens up about the emotional depth and artistic challenges involved in shaping the music of his upcoming film Haq, a gripping courtroom drama featuring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam Dhar.
Inspired by the real-life Shah Bano case of the late 1970s, Haq traces the struggle of a woman who stood up for her rights after being abandoned by her husband, a landmark story that reshaped Indian judicial history.
Kaushal Kishore, who has collaborated closely with composer Vishal Mishra for the film’s album, reminisces about their decade-long creative bond. "Around 2013–2014, Vishal and I were in a recording studio, he was composing on the piano while I was writing the lyrics," recalls Kaushal.
"Working on a solo film with him, which evolved over nearly 10–11 years, has been an incredibly emotional experience. We were in the studio when Vishal Bhai shared that we would be doing a full film together, and I was thrilled. We both poured our hearts into Haq, and seeing the audience shower immense love on the first song, Qubool fills me with gratitude," he informs.
Speaking about the challenges of creating music for a socially sensitive subject, Kaushal shares. "We first decided to watch the film, and after seeing it, we knew we could truly invest our energy and emotions into it. Once audiences experience Haq, they’ll understand how integral the music is to the narrative. The biggest challenge was to craft an album that not only complements the story but elevates its emotional core. The subject demanded music that is honest, soulful, and reflective of truth and struggle, not commercial in nature. Vishal and I took that as our creative challenge and strived to compose an album that captures the spirit of the film."
Reflecting on the inspiration behind the songs, Kaushal Kishore pays a heartfelt tribute to Shah Bano, whose courage forms the soul of Haq. "All credit goes to Shah Bano, a woman who didn’t just fight her personal battle but became the voice for countless women across India," concludes Kaushal.
