Kaushal Kishore on writing lyrics for Emraan Hashmi,Yami Gautam Dhar starrer Haq

Renowned lyricist Kaushal Kishore, known for penning chartbusters across genres, continues to carve his creative space with impactful festive and devotional tracks. The acclaimed writer now opens up about the emotional depth and artistic challenges involved in shaping the music of his upcoming film Haq, a gripping courtroom drama featuring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam Dhar.

Inspired by the real-life Shah Bano case of the late 1970s, Haq traces the struggle of a woman who stood up for her rights after being abandoned by her husband, a landmark story that reshaped Indian judicial history.

Kaushal Kishore on writing songs for Haq

Kaushal Kishore, who has collaborated closely with composer Vishal Mishra for the film’s album, reminisces about their decade-long creative bond. "Around 2013–2014, Vishal and I were in a recording studio, he was composing on the piano while I was writing the lyrics," recalls Kaushal.

"Working on a solo film with him, which evolved over nearly 10–11 years, has been an incredibly emotional experience. We were in the studio when Vishal Bhai shared that we would be doing a full film together, and I was thrilled. We both poured our hearts into Haq, and seeing the audience shower immense love on the first song, Qubool fills me with gratitude," he informs.