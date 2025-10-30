Hello Kitty movie gets a release date in 2028

Hello Kitty fans can now set their calendars: the highly anticipated animated movie has been formally scheduled for theatrical release on July 21 2028. Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and New Line Cinema will be taking the British anthropomorphised white cat, Kitty White, to theatres for her Hollywood theatrical bow.

Hello Kitty movie release date announced

The nearly decade-long-in-the-making project is being helmed by Leo Matsuda. Leo is familiar to Disney fans for his work as a story artiste on such beloved Disney movies as Zootopia and Wreck-It Ralph and directing the sweet animated short Inner Workings.

Joining the script team with some real star power is writer Dana Fox, who wrote the screenplay for the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked. Fox’s resume, including some comedies such as What Happens in Vegas and Couples Retreat, indicates that the Hello Kitty movie could combine heart with a lighthearted, character-based story.