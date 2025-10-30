Hello Kitty movie gets a release date in 2028

Hello Kitty fans can now set their calendars: the highly anticipated animated movie has been formally scheduled for theatrical release on July 21 2028. Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and New Line Cinema will be taking the British anthropomorphised white cat, Kitty White, to theatres for her Hollywood theatrical bow.
The nearly decade-long-in-the-making project is being helmed by Leo Matsuda. Leo is familiar to Disney fans for his work as a story artiste on such beloved Disney movies as Zootopia and Wreck-It Ralph and directing the sweet animated short Inner Workings.
Joining the script team with some real star power is writer Dana Fox, who wrote the screenplay for the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked. Fox’s resume, including some comedies such as What Happens in Vegas and Couples Retreat, indicates that the Hello Kitty movie could combine heart with a lighthearted, character-based story.
As much as plot information has been kept tightly under wraps, the studio has confirmed that Hello Kitty and friends will go on a "cinematic adventure" aimed at pleasing people of all ages. This indicates Sanrio favorites such as Gudetama, My Melody and Little Twin Stars are set to make appearances.
Producer Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. famously spent nearly ten years securing the film rights from Sanrio founder Shintaro Tsuji, marking the first time the company has licensed the characters to a major film studio. In a 2019 statement, Tsuji expressed his hope that the film would grow the worldwide “circle of friendship” that the character has long symbolised.
With its skilled creative talent and its surefire global fan base, Hello Kitty the movie is poised to be one of the summer’s must-see family movies in 2028.