Tanya Maniktala joins Rajkummar Rao in Aditya Nimbalkar’s next, a film on India’s education system

Actress Tanya Maniktala is all set to star opposite Rajkummar Rao in director Aditya Nimbalkar’s next. This film that draws from real problems in India’s school system, brings these three talents together for the first time to explore one of the country’s most pressing social themes.

The film, written and directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, shines the spotlight on academic pressures, emotional struggles, and systemic challenges faced by students and educators alike, showcasing how the whole system creates roadblocks for learning. Think of cases like the intense coaching centers in Kota. Young people there push hard for top scores in exams like JEE or NEET. These tests decide futures for millions, but are these worth the pressure that students, families and educators go through?

Tanya will be seen in a pivotal role that serves as the emotional anchor of the narrative. A source close to the project says, “This movie hits close home for the team. Aditya digs deep into the topic, while Rajkummar and Tanya add real layers to their roles. Tanya’s character in the film speaks for many young people in India who juggle high hopes from family and a tough setup that tests them daily.”

Tanya has built a name over the years, showcasing her acting prowess. In A Suitable Boy, she played a young woman finding her path in old India; Tooth Pari: When Love Bites let her mix fun and heart in a fairy tale twist; while P.I. Meena showed her as a bold cop facing village fights. She picks stories that matter. They mix good plots with real-world issues.

With Rajkummar Rao leading the cast and also producing the film and Aditya Nimbalkar at the helm, the film promises to be an insightful and emotionally charged take on the system that shapes millions of young minds in India.