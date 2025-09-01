Jeffrey Wright becomes 8th person to access The Batman 2 script, shares snippet

Jeffrey Wright became the 8th person ever to lay his hands on the elusive Batman script. He recently took to Instagram to post a photo of a black zippered bag secured with a code, hinting at its contents. He paired the image with a bat emoji alongside the script’s photo. While it doesn’t reveal any plot details, it does confirm that actors involved in the upcoming film have started receiving their scripts.

Jeffrey Wright lays hands on the elusive Christopher Nolan script of Batman 2

"Is that a Christopher Nolan script? I heard this is how he sends the scripts to his actors," one person guessed right away.

Others were equally elated.

"Dude, I seriously can’t wait to see you as Gordon again! I LOVED your performance in the first movie, you’re the PERFECT Gordon, Jeffrey!" read one comment.

"I'm soo happy you guys can create an standalone Batman Epic Crime Saga words can't express how i'm hyped for The Batman Part II," said another.

Jeffrey Wright, who portrays Jim Gordon in Matt Reeves' The Batman Saga, also voiced Batman himself in the Batman: The Audio Adventures podcast. He is set to return in The Batman: Part II.

In fact, he is one of the few actors to have worked with both Marvel and DC Entertainment.