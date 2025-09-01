Vidyut Jammwal joins Hollywood’s Street Fighter reboot alongside 50 Cents, Cody Rhodes

Bollywood actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal is currently in Sydney, Australia, where he recently took photos of himself alongside rapper 50 Cent and WWE star Cody Rhodes. He shared those photos on Instagram as he commences shoot for his debut Hollywood film Street Fighter.

Vidyut Jammwal steps into the role of Dhalsim in the upcoming Street Fighter movie

"In the company of warriors, I find my tribe. #streetfighter" he wrote as a caption. In the photo which was possibly taken on a cruise near Opera House, he was standing with rapper 50 Cent, WWE superstar Cody Rhodes, Dutch actor Olivier Richters, Andrew Koji, Mel Jarnson and others.

"We got Vidyut sir and Cody Rhodes together before GTA 6," someone captioned.

"You are getting the recognition you deserve. We expect more hollywood movies with you as a cast after this," said another person, among multiple messages congratulating him.

An American martial arts film directed by Kitao Sakurai and written by Dalan Musson, this marks the third live-action adaptation of the iconic fighting game franchise created by Capcom. It will serve as a complete reboot of the series.

The movie boasts an ensemble cast that includes Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, Orville Peck, Callina Liang, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Andrew Schulz, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Hirooki Goto, besides Vidyut.