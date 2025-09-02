Manoj Bajpayee draws a parallel between two of his Inspector roles ahead of the release of Inspector Zende

The actor recalls, "Shool was about a young cop who is full of idealism about his job, and he keeps getting disillusioned by his family, society and his own department. It was a story of how he keeps losing near and dear ones when he is quite stubborn about following the rules. I had to immerse myself completely into the role, which resulted in me losing my balance. I realised that this is not the way I should go (about playing the character) because though it was temporary, it cost me my health, mental health”.

However, Inspector Zende by Chinmay Mandlekar is different and it holds traces of comedy in seriousness, worlds apart from his character in Shool. He continues, “It's a comic take on the chase of one of the most dreaded psychopaths of this world. Charles Sobhraj is not only a criminal and a psychopath, but also has been a talk of the nation, international communities and law forces for many years. He was part of pop culture; he was more of a hero with intrigue for people than a criminal. Chinmay's take is endearing, quite hilarious, so mostly we had fun. There was no scope of immersing yourself completely and losing your mind.”