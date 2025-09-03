Call of Duty movie is coming as Paramount and Activision ink deal

One of the most popular video games Call of Duty is hitting the big screen, all thanks to Paramount. It has struck up a deal with Microsoft-owned Activision to develop, produce and distribute a live-action feature film of the game.

Paramount and Activision to bring popular first-person shooting game to theatres

“As a lifelong fan of Call of Duty this is truly a dream come true,” David Ellison, chairman and CEO of Paramount, said in a statement.

Call of Duty is a first-person shooter military video game series and media franchise published by Activision, which has been the best-selling video game series in the U.S. for 16 consecutive years and has sold more than 500 million copies sold globally.

Paramount and Activism have promised to keep the “rich narrative and distinctive style” for fans of the video game franchise.

“From the first Allied campaigns in the original Call of Duty, through Modern Warfare and Black Ops, I’ve spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love.”