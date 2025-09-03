Call of Duty movie is coming as Paramount and Activision ink deal

One of the most popular video games Call of Duty is hitting the big screen, all thanks to Paramount. It has struck up a deal with Microsoft-owned Activision to develop, produce and distribute a live-action feature film of the game.
“As a lifelong fan of Call of Duty this is truly a dream come true,” David Ellison, chairman and CEO of Paramount, said in a statement.
Call of Duty is a first-person shooter military video game series and media franchise published by Activision, which has been the best-selling video game series in the U.S. for 16 consecutive years and has sold more than 500 million copies sold globally.
Paramount and Activism have promised to keep the “rich narrative and distinctive style” for fans of the video game franchise.
“From the first Allied campaigns in the original Call of Duty, through Modern Warfare and Black Ops, I’ve spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love.”
“I can promise that we are resolute in our mission to deliver a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of this one-in-a-million brand,” David said.
Paramount CEO David Ellison said that makers are approaching the film with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence that guided their work on Top Gun: Maverick.
Activision president Rob Kostich said that the movie will bring “an unforgettable blockbuster movie experience that our community loves, and one that also excites and inspires new fans of the franchise”.
Other video games set to be made into movies include Legend of Zelda, Elden Ring and The Sims.
Why is the Call of Duty so popular? Its addictive multiplayer experience, which includes fast-paced action and smooth controls may be to attribute for its popularity.
One person on Reddit attributed multiple factors in a comment that read: "The mechanics are tight and the movement is incredibly fluid with controls that are easy to get used to as well. The gameplay is smooth and it has a variety of game modes for people who enjoy playing different roles from rusher to camper.
The action is incredibly dense and the kills and interactions are incredibly frequent in the base multiplayer.
Essentially, it's the best and most accessible multiplayer first person shooter
CoD Warzone is also popular because it takes CoD mechanics and makes it into a battle royale.
