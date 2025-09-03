Former "wink" sensation Priya Prakash Varrier seen in Param Sundari as background actor

Priya Prakash Varrier, once the "national crush" due to her viral wink video, was seen in Param Sundari as a background actor.

Oru Adaar Love sensation Priya Prakash Varrier stars in Param Sundari as background actor

Priya's wink in the 2019 Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love went viral. But now, fans are surprised to see her in a non-speaking background role in the new Bollywood rom-com Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.

In a now-viral video, Priya Varrier is in a crowd scene, dressed in a red and white saree, as she silently walked behind Malhotra's Param.

One fan remarked, "I wonder how no one noticed this."

Many were shocked that Jahnvi was cast in a role more suited for a Malayali.

"She would have been better for taking up Jhanvi Kapoors role.I just cant stand Bollywood! one wrote.

Another comment stated, "She deserves better. From viral sensation to background?"

Still others called it a "stepping stone".

"Honestly, there is no shame in being an extra or in being behind the camera. Society (like this) shaming people like this, is what destroys ppls' confidence in what they do. This is not a step back but a stepping stone," one said.

"Maybe it was intentional. Look how everyone is talking about it," said yet another.