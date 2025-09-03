The Roses: Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman's film in trouble over ‘dangerous’ EpiPen scene

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman are in a fix for a troubling scene they partook in their newly released movie The Roses. His character Theo withhelds allergy medication until Olivia's character Ivy agree to divorce him.

What's the EpiPen scene in The Roses?

The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation sent out an open letter to the film’s producers. They said they were “shocked and surprised to see that you used Ivy’s food allergy to raspberries in the film on three occasions for dramatic and comedic purposes.”

"The Foundation continued: “Withholding treatment from someone who is experiencing an allergic reaction to food is both dangerous and irresponsible. Furthermore, the way the adrenaline auto-injector (AAI) was administered in the film, again on three occasions, was inaccurate. It should be administered into the outer thigh, not into the arm. This kind of misinformation is unhelpful at best and, at worst, harmful," they added.

Benedict, who plays the role of Theo, an architectural student, meets Ivy, an aspiring chef, and they get married and have twins, but slowly their resentment for each other builds up.

Ivy has an allergic reaction after Theo tricks her into eating a raspberry cake and will only cure her with an EpiPen if Ivy signs the papers. She only pretends to sign them, but he saves her nonetheless. Things get uglier and uglier. But the Epipen scene was not taken lightly by audiences.

Many said it perpetuates misinformation and can be harmful to those who rely on allergy medication. Misinformation stems from incorrect depiction of adrenaline auto-injector (EpiPen, Jext) being administered incorrectly multiple times. This is factually inaccurate and risks spreading dangerous misinformation.

One person with allergies also spoke to the media regarding the scene.

“We just went to see The Roses at the cinema… totally shocked and traumatised by the anaphylactic scenes with allergies weaponised. I am shaking. It was such a dangerous portrayal of life-threatening food allergies," they told the media.