Jacob Elordi’s first look as Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights adaptation revealed

This artistic choice has polarised audiences. Some fans were outraged at what they perceive as a ‘Saltburnification of Wuthering Heights’ claiming it deviates too far from the novel’s brutal and naturalistic tone. They cite the casting of Elordi as Heathcliff despite the character being described as “dark-skinned” in the original text as another deviation from the source material.

But others have come to Emerald’s defense comparing it to Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby, which also mixed a classic tale with over-the-top imagery and a modern soundtrack. They feel this approach could bring in a new generation of viewers and make the film a commercial and critical hit. The movie which will also include new original songs by Charli XCX is due to premiere in cinemas on February 13 2026.