Jacob Elordi’s first look as Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights adaptation revealed

The official teaser for Emerald Fennell’s new adaptation of Wuthering Heights has dropped and left fans of Emily Brontë‘s classic novel in a tizzy. The trailer features a decidedly modern and sexually charged interpretation of the 19th-century gothic romance with a pop soundtrack and a steamy visual aesthetic that has been compared to Emerald’s earlier films Saltburn and Promising Young Woman.
Starring Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff the teaser begins with Catherine in a romantic daydream about Heathcliff to a remix of Charli XCX’s Everything Is Romantic. The trailer is full of sensual imagery, such as shirtless scenes and passionate kisses that have left one social media user calling it ‘50 Shades of Brontë’. The use of a contemporary pop soundtrack for a period piece also recalls Emerald’s use of Paris Hilton and Sophie Ellis-Bextor tracks in her earlier films.
This artistic choice has polarised audiences. Some fans were outraged at what they perceive as a ‘Saltburnification of Wuthering Heights’ claiming it deviates too far from the novel’s brutal and naturalistic tone. They cite the casting of Elordi as Heathcliff despite the character being described as “dark-skinned” in the original text as another deviation from the source material.
But others have come to Emerald’s defense comparing it to Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby, which also mixed a classic tale with over-the-top imagery and a modern soundtrack. They feel this approach could bring in a new generation of viewers and make the film a commercial and critical hit. The movie which will also include new original songs by Charli XCX is due to premiere in cinemas on February 13 2026.