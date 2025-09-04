Man of Tomorrow: Superman sequel set to soar in 2027

The Man of Steel is all set to soar high across the sky yet again as DCU showrunner and Superman director James Gunn recently announced Man of Tomorrow - a sequel to his hit film that released earlier this year. The director took to his social media to share the title, "Man of Tomorrow," and the July 9, 2027, release date of the sequel. In the post he also shared an original artwork by comic artist Jim Lee of characters Superman and Lex Luthor.
Further, Superman actor David Corenswet and Lex Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult also shared orignal artoworks of their respective characters seemingly confirming their return to the instalment in the Superman franchise within the DC Universe.David!! it's really an honor for me that you share this art, thank you very much! Excited about the new film!
Replying to David's Instagram post, James Gunn said in the comment section, "See you soon!!" Also reacting to his post was comic book artist Jorge Jimenez. "David!! it's really an honor for me that you share this art, thank you very much! Excited about the new film!" Also reacting to Nicholas' post of an artwork by Mitch Gerads, James said, "See you on set in not too long," hinting that production will soon be underway. A popular media source has also reported that James will indeed be returning to both write and direct the sequel. The entire supporting cast is yet to be announced.
While very little has been reported on and revealed about the story that this sequel will follow, the 1990s run of Superman: the Man of Tomorrow suggests that popular DC villain Braniac might be the formidable foe for the Man of Steel in this film. The film, as the artworks shared by the cast suggest, might also see an unlikely alliance forming betweent the opposing forces of David's Superman and Nicholas' Lex Luthor.
The DCU however is packed for the next couple of years with an array of projects in the pipeline. Peacemaker Season 2 is making the waves among both critics and the audience currently, with a new episode releasing every week. Superwoman and Clayface being the next theatrical releases in 2026, are expected to expand the universe while also telling great stories.