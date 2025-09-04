Man of Tomorrow: Superman sequel set to soar in 2027

Replying to David's Instagram post, James Gunn said in the comment section, "See you soon!!" Also reacting to his post was comic book artist Jorge Jimenez. "David!! it's really an honor for me that you share this art, thank you very much! Excited about the new film!" Also reacting to Nicholas' post of an artwork by Mitch Gerads, James said, "See you on set in not too long," hinting that production will soon be underway. A popular media source has also reported that James will indeed be returning to both write and direct the sequel. The entire supporting cast is yet to be announced.