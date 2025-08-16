James Gunn drops big news on Superman’s digital release, all the details inside

Good news for Superman fans!
Director James Gunn has officially confirmed the digital release date of Superman movie (2025). This has added to the excitement of DC fans globally. The film had a dominant hand at the domestic box office and is all set to enchant fans into their homes this August.
James Gunn took to his social media to confirm the news of the movie's digital release. He wrote, “#Superman is coming to your homes this Friday, 8/15. Available now for pre-order. Or catch it while it's still in theaters!” this news comes after the movie had seen a massive success in US earning $331 million. This had made the movie highest-grossing Superman movie in the American box office history and the biggest the superhero film of 2025 so far.
Fans will have access to the movie from August 15 onwards in digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango. Also, for those who are a fan of physical copies, the film is also going to release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD from September 23. This will ensure that collectors and people who love watch cinema in their home can add it to their film shelves collection.
James Gunn also acknowledged the struggle Superman movie faced in the international market despite a massive triumph in US. He said, “It has not done well in the international market,” attributing the performance partly to global perceptions. The director also added, “a certain amount of anti-American sentiment around the world” might a played a role in hindering its success worldwide.
The film's mixed reviews or numbers have not dampened fans enthusiasm for home release. This move has marked a new chapter for the franchise and in the movie's journey. It will allow to connect with audience on a wider scale and to experience Jame Gunn's iconic movie from the comfort of their homes.