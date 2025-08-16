James Gunn drops big news on Superman’s digital release, all the details inside

James Gunn took to his social media to confirm the news of the movie's digital release. He wrote, “#Superman is coming to your homes this Friday, 8/15. Available now for pre-order. Or catch it while it's still in theaters!” this news comes after the movie had seen a massive success in US earning $331 million. This had made the movie highest-grossing Superman movie in the American box office history and the biggest the superhero film of 2025 so far.

Fans will have access to the movie from August 15 onwards in digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango. Also, for those who are a fan of physical copies, the film is also going to release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD from September 23. This will ensure that collectors and people who love watch cinema in their home can add it to their film shelves collection.