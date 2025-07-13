What does Game of Thrones star Milly Alcock play in Superman? Her DC future revealed

James Gunn’s much-anticipated Superman trades the darker, brooding tone of Zack Snyder’s films for something lighter and more whimsical which is a change that has received mixed reactions from critics. One of the most anticipated characters in this new lineup is Kara Zor-El, better known as Supergirl, who will be portrayed by House of the Dragon breakout star Milly Alcock.

What does Milly Alcock play in Superman?

Though her standalone film isn’t slated until July 26, 2025, Alcock makes a brief but memorable cameo in Superman. The scene unfolds in the Fortress of Solitude, where Superman is taking a breather after his heroic feats. Supergirl arrives unexpectedly slightly tipsy and searching for her dog, Krypto. Their joyful, chaotic reunion reveals a playful chemistry between cousins and sets the tone for what fans can expect from her solo debut.