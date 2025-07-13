What does Game of Thrones star Milly Alcock play in Superman? Her DC future revealed

James Gunn’s much-anticipated Superman trades the darker, brooding tone of Zack Snyder’s films for something lighter and more whimsical which is a change that has received mixed reactions from critics. One of the most anticipated characters in this new lineup is Kara Zor-El, better known as Supergirl, who will be portrayed by House of the Dragon breakout star Milly Alcock.
Though her standalone film isn’t slated until July 26, 2025, Alcock makes a brief but memorable cameo in Superman. The scene unfolds in the Fortress of Solitude, where Superman is taking a breather after his heroic feats. Supergirl arrives unexpectedly slightly tipsy and searching for her dog, Krypto. Their joyful, chaotic reunion reveals a playful chemistry between cousins and sets the tone for what fans can expect from her solo debut.
While Milly had previously dodged questions about a possible appearance in Superman, her cameo serves as a clever setup. James Gunn himself hinted at her complex backstory in earlier interviews, revealing that this Supergirl is “a bit of a mess” and shaped by trauma, having witnessed countless deaths as Krypton fell apart around her. Milly's brief scene may be short on screen time, but it’s rich in personality and signals a Supergirl who’s as layered as she is powerful. Her full story is just getting started.