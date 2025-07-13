Celebs

What does Game of Thrones star Milly Alcock play in Superman? Her DC future revealed

Game of Thrones star Milly Alcock joins the Superman reboot. Here's what role she plays and what it means for her DC future
What Milly Alcock plays in Superman and what’s next
Milly Alcock joins Superman: Role and future revealedX
James Gunn’s much-anticipated Superman trades the darker, brooding tone of Zack Snyder’s films for something lighter and more whimsical which is a change that has received mixed reactions from critics. One of the most anticipated characters in this new lineup is Kara Zor-El, better known as Supergirl, who will be portrayed by House of the Dragon breakout star Milly Alcock.

What does Milly Alcock play in Superman?

Though her standalone film isn’t slated until July 26, 2025, Alcock makes a brief but memorable cameo in Superman. The scene unfolds in the Fortress of Solitude, where Superman is taking a breather after his heroic feats. Supergirl arrives unexpectedly slightly tipsy and searching for her dog, Krypto. Their joyful, chaotic reunion reveals a playful chemistry between cousins and sets the tone for what fans can expect from her solo debut.

Superman director James Gunn hypes up Govinda’s old song where the actor is dressed as Superman

While Milly had previously dodged questions about a possible appearance in Superman, her cameo serves as a clever setup. James Gunn himself hinted at her complex backstory in earlier interviews, revealing that this Supergirl is “a bit of a mess” and shaped by trauma, having witnessed countless deaths as Krypton fell apart around her. Milly's brief scene may be short on screen time, but it’s rich in personality and signals a Supergirl who’s as layered as she is powerful. Her full story is just getting started.

Spoilers revealed: Cameos and post-credit scenes explained in James Gunn’s Superman
