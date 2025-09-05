Batman: Arkham Shadow 2 sequel accidentally revealed by Commissioner Gordon actor

Batman: Arkham Asylum was released in 2009, followed by Batman: Arkham City in 2011, and last but not the least, we had Batman: Arkham Knight in 2015. Is a sequel to the 2015 fantastic superhero video game incoming? Apparently so, according to an accidental reveal by someone working closely with the project.

Batman Arkham sequel accidentally confirmed early by someone involved in its development

It’s been a decade since the last main installment in the Batman Arkham series, which in itself, feels like a crime, worthy of the infamous “Crime Alley” in Gotham City.

The upcoming sequel appears to be for the well-received 2024 VR game Batman: Arkham Shadow, developed by Camouflaj, which currently holds an 85 score on Metacritic.

According to Reddit user Moth_LovesLamp (via UploadVR), actor Mark Rolston, who voices Commissioner Gordon, may have accidentally revealed in an interview that Batman: Arkham Shadow 2 is in development.

When asked about the difference between voice acting for the 1997 Blade Runner game and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, where he plays Norman Osborne, Mark explained, “In the Blade Runner game, I was just a voiceover, but for Spider-Man, I do complete motion capture, voice, and everything.”

He then added, “Same thing with the Batman Arkham Shadow VR game. We're about to start another one of those. I play Commissioner Gordon.”

While Oculus Studios hasn’t officially confirmed Batman: Arkham Shadow 2, Rolston’s comments serve as the closest thing to confirmation fans have so far.

Featuring a different art form, the new game will feature Damien Wayne as the new Batman, with new takes on Killer Croc and Huntress.