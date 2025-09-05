Batman: Arkham Shadow 2 sequel accidentally revealed by Commissioner Gordon actor

Batman: Arkham Asylum was released in 2009, followed by Batman: Arkham City in 2011, and last but not the least, we had Batman: Arkham Knight in 2015. Is a sequel to the 2015 fantastic superhero video game incoming? Apparently so, according to an accidental reveal by someone working closely with the project.
It’s been a decade since the last main installment in the Batman Arkham series, which in itself, feels like a crime, worthy of the infamous “Crime Alley” in Gotham City.
The upcoming sequel appears to be for the well-received 2024 VR game Batman: Arkham Shadow, developed by Camouflaj, which currently holds an 85 score on Metacritic.
According to Reddit user Moth_LovesLamp (via UploadVR), actor Mark Rolston, who voices Commissioner Gordon, may have accidentally revealed in an interview that Batman: Arkham Shadow 2 is in development.
When asked about the difference between voice acting for the 1997 Blade Runner game and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, where he plays Norman Osborne, Mark explained, “In the Blade Runner game, I was just a voiceover, but for Spider-Man, I do complete motion capture, voice, and everything.”
He then added, “Same thing with the Batman Arkham Shadow VR game. We're about to start another one of those. I play Commissioner Gordon.”
While Oculus Studios hasn’t officially confirmed Batman: Arkham Shadow 2, Rolston’s comments serve as the closest thing to confirmation fans have so far.
Featuring a different art form, the new game will feature Damien Wayne as the new Batman, with new takes on Killer Croc and Huntress.
The rumored Arkhamverse sequel is said to potentially explore Batman Beyond themes or characters. This has sparked debates among fans, especially those who want the Batman Beyond storyline to stay true to the animated series.
For context, Batman Beyond is a popular animated series set in a future Gotham, where Terry McGinnis becomes Batman under the mentorship of an older Bruce Wayne. Damian Wayne is Bruce Wayne’s biological son with Talia al Ghul in the main DC continuity.
Reddit users had their takes on it.
"I still really don't like the idea of anyone but Terry being Batman Beyond(I know Tim was him in like a possible future in the comics but still it's stupid). So for me I'm personally fine with this getting cancelled, since the idea of Batman Beyond just doesn't work for me without Terry," one said.
For now, it would be interesting to see how it plays out, when it releases.
