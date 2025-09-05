Reports hint at Wolverine reveal during PlayStation’s next State of Play

A new report suggests Insomniac’s Marvel’s Wolverine will make an appearance at the next PlayStation State of Play.

Marvel’s Wolverine trailer likely to debut at upcoming PlayStation State of Play

Sources report that the trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine is already finished. It is expected that the game will be revealed “almost certainly” during Sony’s next event. If it isn’t shown there, it’s likely to surface later this year, with The Game Awards in December listed as the probable backup.

Sony is reportedly targeting the end of September for its State of Play event, though an official date hasn’t been announced yet. Insomniac Games has described Marvel’s Wolverine as a standalone game, which was first revealed during the September 2021 PlayStation Showcase, to have a darker, more emotional story.

No gameplay footage has been shown since its announcement.

“We’ve announced Wolverine, and we’d love to talk more about Wolverine, but we have to be like Logan today, and remain very stoic until it’s time to pop the claws down the road," Insomniac Games co-head Chad Dezern had said about the studio's silence on the project.

Although not confirmed yet, it has been long since the last Marvel's Wolverine update so the evidence clearly points to a potential new trailer. It seems likely it could happen very soon!

"Wolverine, Intergalactic and a new GOW game would probably make this the best SOP this gen," a Reddit user responded to the news.