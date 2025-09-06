Baaghi 4 packs a punch with INR 12 Cr Day 1 collection, amid box office clashes

Action, adrenaline, and a box office clash! Baaghi 4 has kicked off its journey with an ₹12 crore Day 1 collection, according to an industry tracker. Its release clashed with that of The Bengal Files, which features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar in leading roles.

Baaghi 4 roars in with ₹12 crore on Day 1 but faces a box office showdown

Directed by A Harsha, the latest installment in the Tiger Shroff-led franchise features Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa and Shreyas Talpade in key roles. The film managed an overall Hindi occupancy of 28.32%, with night shows pulling in the crowd the most at a strong 37.23%.

Interestingly, the opening is almost identical to the first Baaghi, which earned ₹11.85 crore on its first day, but lags behind its flashier siblings: Baaghi 2 stormed in with ₹25.1 crore, while Baaghi 3 opened at ₹17.5 crore before its theatrical run was cut short by the Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020.

But it’s not an easy fight this time! Baaghi 4 is battling serious competition at the box office. Horror fans are flocking to The Conjuring: Last Rites, which scared up a massive ₹18 crore on Day 1, while the Malayalam superhero blockbuster Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is soaring high. It has already collected a whopping ₹62.45 crore since its release!