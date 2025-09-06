Baaghi 4 packs a punch with INR 12 Cr Day 1 collection, amid box office clashes

Action, adrenaline, and a box office clash! Baaghi 4 has kicked off its journey with an ₹12 crore Day 1 collection, according to an industry tracker. Its release clashed with that of The Bengal Files, which features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar in leading roles.
Directed by A Harsha, the latest installment in the Tiger Shroff-led franchise features Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa and Shreyas Talpade in key roles. The film managed an overall Hindi occupancy of 28.32%, with night shows pulling in the crowd the most at a strong 37.23%.
Interestingly, the opening is almost identical to the first Baaghi, which earned ₹11.85 crore on its first day, but lags behind its flashier siblings: Baaghi 2 stormed in with ₹25.1 crore, while Baaghi 3 opened at ₹17.5 crore before its theatrical run was cut short by the Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020.
But it’s not an easy fight this time! Baaghi 4 is battling serious competition at the box office. Horror fans are flocking to The Conjuring: Last Rites, which scared up a massive ₹18 crore on Day 1, while the Malayalam superhero blockbuster Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is soaring high. It has already collected a whopping ₹62.45 crore since its release!
Here's what moviegoers said.
"If #TigerShroff gets a solid action director, he can create wonders.. The action Tiger has pulled off in the interval block of #Baaghi4 is absolutely insane.. The climax action sequences featuring Sanjay Dutt and Tiger are a mass feast for hardcore action lovers.. For Tiger’s fans, Baaghi 4 is definitely worth a watch at least once," one person commented on X.
Baaghi 4, reportedly been made on a massive budget of around Rs 300 crore, contains heavy violence and gore, which makes it unsuitable for viewers under 18 to watch it in theatres.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.