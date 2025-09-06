James Gunn hints at Peacemaker 2’s big Superman connection, says it ‘directly sets up’ Man of Tomorrow

A recent Instagram photo of David Corenswet in his Superman costume, along with John Cena, shared by the Superman actor, has left everyone wondering if Superman has a cameo in the HBO Max show Peacemaker 2.
In the photo, David Corenswet, in his Superman's constume, and John Cena, whose face was splattered with fake blood, were seen smiling. John was in his costume from Season 3.
Beyond the same old "Why are you alone though?" comments, people wondered if it was time for a crossover. One fan on X wrote “upcoming cameo, got it”.
James Gunn, who helmed the recent blockbuster Superman movie, has confirmed that Peacemaker 2 will serve as a prequel to the upcoming Superman film Man of Tomorrow, which is slated for release in 2027.
While it continues the story of the 2025 Superman reboot, Man of Tomorrow is not exactly Superman 2. Instead, it’s a part of the larger "Superman Saga" envisioned by the director.
In an interaction with sources, James revealed that the series “directly sets up” Man of Tomorrow, making it an integral part of the ongoing DC cinematic saga.
With such close narrative ties to Superman’s storyline, fans are speculating whether the Man of Steel himself might make an appearance in the series, even if just for a brief cameo.
The upcoming season follows Chris Smith, played by John Cena, as he navigates alternate dimensions, drawing the attention of A.R.G.U.S., now led by Rick Flag Sr., portrayed by Frank Grillo. Adding to the excitement, the new season already features members of the Justice Gang, including Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern and Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl.
Given the setup, a Superman cameo in Peacemaker 2 might be less of a long shot than fans think.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.