James Gunn hints at Peacemaker 2’s big Superman connection, says it ‘directly sets up’ Man of Tomorrow

A recent Instagram photo of David Corenswet in his Superman costume, along with John Cena, shared by the Superman actor, has left everyone wondering if Superman has a cameo in the HBO Max show Peacemaker 2.

Superman’s cameo in the DC series Peacemaker 2 may be a possibility, recent Instagram activity suggests

In the photo, David Corenswet, in his Superman's constume, and John Cena, whose face was splattered with fake blood, were seen smiling. John was in his costume from Season 3.

Beyond the same old "Why are you alone though?" comments, people wondered if it was time for a crossover. One fan on X wrote “upcoming cameo, got it”.

James Gunn, who helmed the recent blockbuster Superman movie, has confirmed that Peacemaker 2 will serve as a prequel to the upcoming Superman film Man of Tomorrow, which is slated for release in 2027.