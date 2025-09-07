Star Wars Darth Vader's original lightsaber sells for over $3.6 millions

The original lightsaber used by Darth Vader in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi fetched a hefty $3.65 million at an auction, becoming the most expensive Star Wars item ever sold.

Darth Vader's lightsaber sells for $3.65 million at Los Angeles auction

According to Propstore, the auction house, this is the only confirmed screen-used “hero” lightsaber from those movies ever offered to the public. It was originally used by actor David Prowse, who played Darth Vader.

"The result marks a landmark moment not just for Propstore, but for the entire world of film collecting. To see a ‘Star Wars’ lightsaber — the symbol of one of cinema’s greatest sagas — become the highest-valued piece of the franchise ever sold at auction is incredibly special," Propstore COO Brandon Alinger said.

"It speaks to the enduring cultural power of ‘Star Wars’ and the passion of fans and collectors who see these artifacts as touchstones of modern mythology," he added.

In fact, the prop, used extensively during filming at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, was described by Brandon as one of the most iconic and recognisable items in film history.