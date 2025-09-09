YouTube star Amit Bhadana to make his film debut with Paper Leak

Popular YouTuber, writer, and entertainer Amit Bhadana has announced his feature film debut with Paper Leak, coinciding with his birthday celebrations. With over 35 million followers across platforms, Amit is now ready to make the transition from digital fame to the silver screen.
Paper Leak, currently in pre-production, is set against the backdrop of an exam paper leak and explores the struggles of students caught between ambition and an unjust system. Casting and crew selection are underway, and filming is expected to begin soon.
Sharing his excitement, Amit said, “It has been a dream of mine to see myself on the big screen, and it’s finally coming true with Paper Leak. The story is rooted in emotions, drama, comedy, and love, everything that connects deeply with our audience. Announcing this on my birthday makes it even more special, and I dedicate this moment to my fans who have stood by me through the years.” The film goes into production shortly, with its release date to be announced soon.
Amit Bhadana first rose to fame in 2017 with his unique, relatable storytelling style that instantly struck a chord with audiences. Today, he boasts 24 million YouTube subscribers and over 2.5 billion views, making him one of India’s most influential creators. His work ranges from viral sketches like Behan Bhai Ki School Life to award-winning tributes such as Sipahi, as well as web content including SSC, Parichay, and music projects like Bigshots.
Interestingly, the web series SSC was inspired by his own life where he appeared for the exam but failed. In the series, Amit plays a student, who finds it hard to compete and clear the exams. He later becomes a teacher and steps in for those facing a similar plight.
