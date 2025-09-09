YouTube star Amit Bhadana to make his film debut with Paper Leak

Popular YouTuber, writer, and entertainer Amit Bhadana has announced his feature film debut with Paper Leak, coinciding with his birthday celebrations. With over 35 million followers across platforms, Amit is now ready to make the transition from digital fame to the silver screen.

YouTube star Amit Bhadana, marks birthday with big-screen debut announcement

Paper Leak, currently in pre-production, is set against the backdrop of an exam paper leak and explores the struggles of students caught between ambition and an unjust system. Casting and crew selection are underway, and filming is expected to begin soon.

Sharing his excitement, Amit said, “It has been a dream of mine to see myself on the big screen, and it’s finally coming true with Paper Leak. The story is rooted in emotions, drama, comedy, and love, everything that connects deeply with our audience. Announcing this on my birthday makes it even more special, and I dedicate this moment to my fans who have stood by me through the years.” The film goes into production shortly, with its release date to be announced soon.