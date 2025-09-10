Indian Films Bayaan and Vimukt captivate audiences at Toronto Film Festival 2025

The 2025 Toronto International Film Festival provided a global platform for two Indian films, Bayaan and Vimukt (In Search of the Sky), to receive critical and audience acclaim. Both productions were distinguished by their ability to convey powerful, human-centric narratives that resonated with an international audience.
Bayaan, featuring Huma Qureshi, was selected for its world premiere within the prestigious Discovery Section of the festival—a category known for introducing big names like Christopher Nolan, Alfonso Cuarón, and Barry Jenkins. The film, produced by Platoon One Films, Madhu Sharma (Summit Studios), Kunal Kumar and Anuj Gupta with Switzerland-based Sadik Keshwani (Guidant Films) as co-producer, explores the complexities of personal trauma and societal silence.
Apart from Huma Qureshi, Bayaan also have veteran actors Chandrachur Singh and Sachin Khedekar, along with Paritosh Sand, Avijit Dutt, Vibhore Mayank, Sampa Mandal, Swati Das, Aditi Kanchan Singh, and Perry Chhabra.
Meanwhile, Vimukt (In Search of the Sky), directed by Jitank Singh Gurjar, premiered in the Centrepiece Section. Set against the serene, spiritual landscapes of rural Madhya Pradesh and the Maha Kumbh Mela, the film chronicles the emotional struggles of a poor couple as they care for their mentally challenged adult son. The sincere and compelling performances by Nikhil Yadav, Raghvendra Bhadoriya, and Meghna Agarwal were particularly praised for their authenticity and emotional depth.
"Both films have content that will deeply resonate with people all across the globe.” shared Madhu Sharma.
Madhu sees this as more than a successful beginning. It's the fulfillment of her goal to support original, courageous filmmaking and the creators who make it possible.
“Getting associated with these films meant trusting the filmmaker and the team’s vision and holding space for narratives that often get overlooked. The response at TIFF has been humbling. It reaffirms the importance of telling stories rooted in truth, silence, and hope.” Madhu added.
