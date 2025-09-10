Indian Films Bayaan and Vimukt captivate audiences at Toronto Film Festival 2025

The 2025 Toronto International Film Festival provided a global platform for two Indian films, Bayaan and Vimukt (In Search of the Sky), to receive critical and audience acclaim. Both productions were distinguished by their ability to convey powerful, human-centric narratives that resonated with an international audience.

Indian Films Bayaan and Vimukt Shine at Toronto International Film Festival 2025

Bayaan, featuring Huma Qureshi, was selected for its world premiere within the prestigious Discovery Section of the festival—a category known for introducing big names like Christopher Nolan, Alfonso Cuarón, and Barry Jenkins. The film, produced by Platoon One Films, Madhu Sharma (Summit Studios), Kunal Kumar and Anuj Gupta with Switzerland-based Sadik Keshwani (Guidant Films) as co-producer, explores the complexities of personal trauma and societal silence.

Apart from Huma Qureshi, Bayaan also have veteran actors Chandrachur Singh and Sachin Khedekar, along with Paritosh Sand, Avijit Dutt, Vibhore Mayank, Sampa Mandal, Swati Das, Aditi Kanchan Singh, and Perry Chhabra.