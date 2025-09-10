Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, come together for the new festive track, Panwadi

Composed by A.P.S, this energetic track is an ideal example of celebration, Khesari Lal Yadav and Masoom Sharma are complemented beautifully by Pritam, Dev Negi, Nikhita Gandhi, and Akasa Singh. With lyrics penned by Jairaj, the song captures the essence of celebration, filled with vibrant beats, infectious rhythms, and a euphoric spirit that lifts the mood instantly.

For Varun Dhawan Panwadi is pure celebration brought to life on screen. "Shooting the song felt like being part of a real Holi party, from vibrant colours splashing everywhere, to infectious beats pumping, it has an energy that was simply contagious. It’s the kind of song that will make people jump out of their seats and dance with pure joy. This one’s an absolute banger, and I can’t wait for audiences everywhere to connect with it and celebrate along!”

Talking about Panwadi, Khesari Lal Yadav shared, “Singing Panwadi felt like a celebration in itself. This song instantly lifts your energy, it's raw, colourful, and it makes you want to lose yourself in the rhythm. “Panwadi is a celebration of desi spirit, colour, and unapologetic joy,” added Masoom.

While Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is dropping one banger after the other, we can't wait longer to witness what else is in the kitty.