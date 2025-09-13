Robert Downey Jr’s look as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday is finally out

The much-awaited Robert Downey Jr’s look as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday has been revealed. Marvel Studios pulled off a jaw-dropping light-and-drone show at the Walt Disney Studios Marketing Expo in Shanghai, where fans finally got their first peek at his Doctor Doom look for Avengers: Doomsday. The dazzling display teased not only what’s next for the MCU but also hyped up the mega-crossover headed our way when Avengers: Doomsday smashes into theaters worldwide in December 2026.
Doctor Doom’s look, based on the photo, seems to be close, almost the exact same as, to his Marvel comics design. It features a fearsome metal mask, imposing armour, and of course, the classic green hood and cape.
His outfit highlights intricate details such as texture variations on the mask, bracelets, and the signature metal circles on his upper chest. Doctor Doom is also shown seated on his iconic throne, along with a highly advanced technological device believed to enable multiverse travel.
In addition, the event unveiled new glimpses of the prominent logos tied to characters set to play key roles in Avengers: Doomsday.
The aerial spectacle didn’t stop there; it lit up the night with the symbols of the Fantastic Four, Avengers, X-Men and Wakanda, hinting that Doom will be clashing with pretty much every major team in the MCU. To top it off, drones even recreated one of the most iconic Marvel panels ever: Doctor Doom holding Thanos’ skeleton in his grip.
This moment was straight out of the 2015 Secret Wars comics storyline, where Doom seizes godlike power by stealing the abilities of the Beyonders and remaking reality itself. In that reality, Doom is essentially a god, ruling over “Battleworld.”
At one point, Thanos confronts Doom, expecting to intimidate him. Instead, Doom casually rips out his spine and skull in one of the most shocking panels in Marvel history.
The ultimate showdown, Avengers: Doomsday, lands in theatres worldwide on December 18, 2026. But before that multiverse-shattering event, Marvel fans can look forward to another heavy hitter: Spider-Man: Brand New Day, swinging into cinemas in July 2026.
