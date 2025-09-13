Robert Downey Jr’s look as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday is finally out

The much-awaited Robert Downey Jr’s look as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday has been revealed. Marvel Studios pulled off a jaw-dropping light-and-drone show at the Walt Disney Studios Marketing Expo in Shanghai, where fans finally got their first peek at his Doctor Doom look for Avengers: Doomsday. The dazzling display teased not only what’s next for the MCU but also hyped up the mega-crossover headed our way when Avengers: Doomsday smashes into theaters worldwide in December 2026.

Doctor Doom’s look, based on the photo, seems to be close, almost the exact same as, to his Marvel comics design. It features a fearsome metal mask, imposing armour, and of course, the classic green hood and cape.

His outfit highlights intricate details such as texture variations on the mask, bracelets, and the signature metal circles on his upper chest. Doctor Doom is also shown seated on his iconic throne, along with a highly advanced technological device believed to enable multiverse travel.

In addition, the event unveiled new glimpses of the prominent logos tied to characters set to play key roles in Avengers: Doomsday.