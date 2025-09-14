Kantara Chapter 1 plot: Rishab Shetty set to play Naga Sadhu

Kantara: A Legend—Chapter 1 will hit the theatres on October 2, 2025. Rishab Shetty, who has written and directed the film, will also star in the film as Naga Sadhu.
The Kannada film is a prequel to the 2022 film, Kantara. Fandango, a US ticketing app has revealed the plot of the movie.
Kantara: A Legend—Chapter 1 will feature Rishab Shetty as Naga Sadhu. The much-awaited film will bring together the worlds of the living and the divine.
Talking about Rishab, an excerpt from the synopsis reads, "Rishab Shetty transforms into a fierce Naga Sadhu, a warrior-mystic destined to become the bridge between mortals and the divine".
The 2022 film, Kantara, was a critically acclaimed movie and garnered a lot of praise, collecting a total of ₹407.82 crore worldwide.
The prequel, Kantara: A Legend—Chapter 1 is set in the backdrop of pre-colonial Karnataka and will delve deep into the origin stories of the Bhuta Kola ritual that the first installation introduced us to. B Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer for both the movies.
The synopsis of the movie sets the expectation very high. It reads, "Long before the events of the 2022 sensation, a legend was born. Set in 300 CE during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara: Chapter 1 takes audiences into the mystical forests of Banavasi, where divine spirits awaken and the roots of the Daiva tradition are forged".
It went on to say, "Ancient rituals, supernatural forces, and tribal struggles collide in a cinematic spectacle like no other — this isn’t just a prequel, it’s the origin of a myth".
The cast of the film, apart from Rishab Shetty includes, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram and Rakesh Poojari.
