Kantara Chapter 1 plot: Rishab Shetty set to play Naga Sadhu

Kantara: A Legend—Chapter 1 will hit the theatres on October 2, 2025. Rishab Shetty, who has written and directed the film, will also star in the film as Naga Sadhu.

The Kannada film is a prequel to the 2022 film, Kantara. Fandango, a US ticketing app has revealed the plot of the movie.

Rishab Shetty will play Naga Sadhu in Kantara prequel

Kantara: A Legend—Chapter 1 will feature Rishab Shetty as Naga Sadhu. The much-awaited film will bring together the worlds of the living and the divine.

Talking about Rishab, an excerpt from the synopsis reads, "Rishab Shetty transforms into a fierce Naga Sadhu, a warrior-mystic destined to become the bridge between mortals and the divine".