Ujaan Ganguly’s directorial debut Kurukshetra, Netflix’s first mythological anime, set to release in October

Netflix India is bringing animated Indian mythology with Kurukshetra, a new Mahabharata series. This Ujaan Ganguly directorial is set to become Netflix's first mythological anime that will release on the OTT platform next month.
Premiering on October 10, Kurukshetra is a Netflix original that highlights the platform’s growing focus on culturally rooted stories with a modern appeal. Conceptualised and created by Anu Sikka and produced by Tipping Point, the series is backed by an impressive team: Alok Jain, Anu Sikka and Ajit Andhare serve as producers, while Ujaan Ganguly takes on the dual role of writer and director.
Adding lyrical depth to the narrative, legendary poet and lyricist Gulzar joins the project as its official lyricist. With this impressive cast, Kurukshetra marks a key milestone in Netflix’s expanding slate of original content.
“Kurukshetra is the first mythological anime from Netflix India and a truly novel take on the Mahabharata. With its distinctive storytelling lens, layered characters, and a moving background score, this series reimagines a story we’ve all grown up with in a way that speaks to today’s generation," said Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India.
Creator Anu Sikka said that the battle of Kurukshetra is "unforgettable and timeless".
"It is a collision of duty, destiny and moral choices. Through this animated series, we explore the 18 days of Kurukshetra with its distinct perspectives blending eternally timeless wisdom with the power of visual storytelling,” she added.
The series presents the viewpoints of 18 central warriors to delve into their moral dilemmas and present the emotional toll of a war. The series is set across the 18 days of battle.
Drawing on the enduring lessons of the dharmayudh, the righteous battle between duty and desire, the series unfolds in two parts of nine episodes each, bringing India’s greatest epic to Netflix audiences like never before.
