Anshuman Jha’s First Ray Films turns 10, unveils it’s slate of 6 dynamic films

In a country where independent film companies rarely survive the first few years, First Ray Films has quietly done the unthinkable — thrived for a decade. And not by playing safe. This indie house has built its reputation on high-concept, first-of-their-kind stories — from India’s first social media thriller Mona_Darling (2016), to the country’s first mainstream LGBTQ+ road trip film Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele (2020), to the world’s first animal-lover vigilante actioner Lakadbaggha (2023).

Anshuman Jha’s First Ray Films marks a decade with diverse film line-up

First Ray Films is India’s only ‘start-up’ independent film production company to have carved a niche in delivering high-concept cinema and making space for themselves.

Now, as it enters its second decade, it isn’t slowing down, rather doubling up! The company just dropped a dynamic slate of six films over the next 12 months — three to release theatrically over the next six months and the remaining three go into production.

The line-up kicks off with Anshuman Jha’s directorial debut — the bizarre black comedy thriller — Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, followed by Harish Vyas’s heartwarming father-son coming off age tale Hari Ka Om and finally, the much-awaited sequel Lakadbaggha 2 which wrapped shoot earlier this year. The above films will be seeing a theatrical release over the next six months.