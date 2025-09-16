Indian Film Festival of Sydney revives with Full Plate amidst Tannishtha Chatterjee’s personal struggles

Reflecting on opening the festival with Full Plate, Tannishtha Chatterjee says, “In the middle of one of the hardest chapters of my life, it meant everything to know that stories still matter. When Mitu asked me to open the Indian Film Festival of Sydney with Full Plate, I felt both humbled and profoundly grateful. This film was born out of struggle, grit and hope, and sharing it with the Sydney audience feels like bringing the journey full circle.”

Festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM adds, “There is something deeply resonant about opening with Full Plate. Tannishtha’s courage, her determination to tell this story despite overwhelming odds, reflects exactly why Indian cinema matters—because it does more than entertain, it reveals, it heals, it challenges. We are honoured to welcome Sydney audiences back with this film and with three days of cinema that probe, celebrate and uplift.”

Over the course of the three-day festival, Sydney will witness a carefully curated line-up of over 15 films from across India and the Indian diaspora, spanning multiple languages and genres. It will include independent voices, feature films, shorts, and documentaries, along with panel discussions, Q&A sessions, and filmmaker conversations that allow audiences to engage directly with the art and artists.