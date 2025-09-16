Marvel’s Wolverine reportedly targets 2026 launch as Venom game remains in development
Reports suggest Wolverine game is still on track for a 2026 release, and Venom has been in active development, though likely in the pre-production stages.
For a long time, video game developer Insomniac Games had stayed tight-lipped about its various projects in development, including a new Ratchet & Clank game and a Spider-Man spin-off centred on Venom. The developer's mass security breach had lead many to gain access to central information on many of its projects, but lack of confirmation from the source itself only served to fuel uncertainty about what is really going on.
One project from the leaked roadmap has already been cancelled: the three planned Spider-Man 2 DLCs. These expansions were set to feature the villains Carnage and Beetle, with a third meant to connect to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. However, after the game’s PC port launched, Insomniac confirmed it had no plans for extra content, effectively shelving those add-ons.
Another source claims that the main character may be Eddie Brock, the classic host of the Venom symbiote, not someone else like Flash Thompson or a brand-new character. Eddie might look more like the comic version of Venom than Tom Hardy’s movie version.
There's also the possibility that Insomniac might include Miguel O’Hara, also known as Spider-Man 2099, in one of their projects.
When it comes to characters, the Venom game would also see the return of Cletus Kasady as Carnage, who was previously leaked as the main villain of the game. Carnage is Venom’s most dangerous enemy, so having him as the main villain naturally raises the stakes for a Venom-centred game.
Moreover, Anti-Venom would be featured, in its monstrous-looking version from the comics that Eddie Brock eventually uses, instead of the Peter Parker-controlled version.
