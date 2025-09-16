Marvel’s Wolverine reportedly targets 2026 launch as Venom game remains in development

One project from the leaked roadmap has already been cancelled: the three planned Spider-Man 2 DLCs. These expansions were set to feature the villains Carnage and Beetle, with a third meant to connect to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. However, after the game’s PC port launched, Insomniac confirmed it had no plans for extra content, effectively shelving those add-ons.

Another source claims that the main character may be Eddie Brock, the classic host of the Venom symbiote, not someone else like Flash Thompson or a brand-new character. Eddie might look more like the comic version of Venom than Tom Hardy’s movie version.

There's also the possibility that Insomniac might include Miguel O’Hara, also known as Spider-Man 2099, in one of their projects.