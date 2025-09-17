Demi Lovato announces ninth album It’s Not That Deep

“Thank you @dsachon and @imogene for helping me to make the cover art of my dreams. we created the most beautifully chaotic scene surrounding me, and you know I had to lock the f*** in and thank you to my lovatics — I love you and I’ll never let you go,” she added.

Demi said she had a great time making the album. “With my past eras, I often wrote cathartic music about heavy topics that I needed to process. When I got back in the studio this time around, those songs just weren’t resonating anymore because I’m not in that place in life. I’m happy, I’m in love, and I just want to enjoy life and have fun. I realized it’s not that deep anymore, and that became the ethos for this album. It’s Not That Deep is meant for late nights and dance floors, and I can’t wait for you all to dance with me,” she said in a press release.

Outside music, she also starred in the 2025 drama film Tow, which was directed by Stephanie Laing. “This music is a perfect reflection of where I’m at today. I had such an incredible time making this album with Zhone and it was such a freeing experience to let loose and have fun with it,” the 33-year-old said.