Here’s why Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly removed from Netflix; here’s why

On September 17, Justice N Senthilkumar from the Madras High Court delivered a ruling restraining the producers from releasing the film with the disputed music tracks. This decision pushed Netflix’s hand into taking the movie off the streaming site in India outright. Although Netflix has not released a formal statement, the move is an overt reaction to the court’s ruling. It is not the first time that Ilaiyaraaja has gone legal over copyright violation; he had earlier given a similar notice to the producers of the Malayalam movie, Manjummel Boys.

Even with the legal issues, which are denied by producers, Good Bad Ugly has been a commercial hit, and it is said to have grossed more than ₹248 crore across the globe since its general release on April 10. Directed by Aadhik Ravichandran, the movie features Ajith Kumar along with Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Prabhu, Prasanna and Jackie Shroff. Its withdrawal from Netflix is a telling milestone in the struggle for intellectual property rights in India’s film industry. It is a harsh reminder of the value of ensuring proper authorisation where creative works are involved.