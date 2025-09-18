Deepika Padukone exits Kalki 2898 AD sequel, Vyjayanthi Movies confirms with cryptic statement

In a surprising and somewhat pointed announcement, production house Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed that Deepika Padukone will not be returning for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The studio took to social media to share the update, sparking confusion and debate among fans.

Their statement read, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

Deepika played a pivotal role in Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. The film followed a dystopian battle to protect a woman carrying the final avatar of Lord Vishnu, Kalki, from an evil god-king, Yaskin. Deepika’s character was central to the story, and many fans had anticipated her continued journey in the sequel.

However, reactions to her exit were mixed. While some expressed disappointment, others speculated about behind-the-scenes reasons. “Nag Ashwin should be ready to face the music from Deepika fans,” one fan wrote.

This isn’t the first time Deepika has exited a high-profile project with Prabhas. Earlier this year, she reportedly walked out of Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Rumours suggested she requested an 8-hour workday, a share in profits, and declined to deliver dialogues in Telugu, conditions said to be unacceptable to the makers. She was eventually replaced by Triptii Dimri.

As casting speculation grows, all eyes are now on Nag Ashwin and the team at Vyjayanthi Movies to see who will step into the role and whether the sequel can match the buzz of its predecessor without one of its biggest stars.

