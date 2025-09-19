6 best remakes of Japanese movies

The Japanese have always been a source of creative brilliance, but it's not only film enthusiasts who've taken notice. Hollywood has a history of borrowing from the East, with several remakes eclipsing their originals at the box office and even winning prominent awards. We've listed six of the most successful.

The Japanese classics that became global hits

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

Long before the contemporary Denzel Washington version, John Sturges' classic Western with Yul Brynner and Steve McQueen was a box-office bonanza. It's a remake of Akira Kurosawa's 1954 classic, Seven Samurai, a movie about seven swordsmen who are paid to defend a village from bandits. Sturges astutely brought the samurai to the American Old West and substituted swords with six-shooters.

A Fistful of Dollars (1964)

Another Western, another Kurosawa remake. This time around, director Sergio Leone basically stole Kurosawa's Yojimbo and made the movie that propelled Clint Eastwood into superstardom. The movie is a lone drifter who comes to town in a place divided by two opposing gangs and pits them against each other. This ‘Spaghetti Western’ was an unauthorised remake, prompting a lawsuit from the production company on the original, but its impact on cinema cannot be denied.