Lord Curzon ki Haveli set for theatrical release this October: Anshuman Jha’s dark comedy thriller debut

Lord Curzon ki Haveli — the black comedy thriller with a twist — is all set to hit cinemas this October. Shot entirely on a single lens and marking the directorial debut of actor Anshuman Jha, the film stars Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, Tanmay Dhanania, and Paresh Pahuja in lead roles.

Suspense, satire & secrets: Lord Curzon ki Haveli heads to cinemas after festival acclaim

Shot entirely in the UK, this ‘Hitchcockian’ chamber drama with an edgy, international appeal — blending suspense, wit, and biting commentary about identity within the confines of a mysterious evening, was stuck with the Indian censors for over six months.

The film has already stirred buzz around the globe and is now ready for audiences in India to watch it on the big screen. With its intriguing title, sharp writing, and powerhouse cast, Lord Curzon ki Haveli promises to be one of the most unique releases of the year.

And make no mistake — this film in theatres is not a joke. Debutant director Anshuman Jha says, “When Bikas Mishra and I dreamt this risque black comedy thriller, we always envisioned it on the big screen. It's been shot and designed for the big screen. Lord Curzon ki Haveli is my humble homage to Alfred Hitchcock. Making my directorial debut with this feels just as electric as the day I first stepped into the movies with my acting debut in Love Sex Aur Dhoka.”