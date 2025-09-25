Arun Vijay calls his Idli Kadai co-star Dhanush, a true artiste

Actor Arun Vijay, who takes on the role of the antagonist in Dhanush's upcoming emotional entertainer Idli Kadai, recently praised the actor-director for his authenticity and humility, which he says are key reasons behind Dhanush’s fiercely loyal fan base.

'Down-to-earth and honest': Arun Vijay on Dhanush’s off-screen persona

Speaking at the pre-release event of Idli Kadai in Madurai, Arun Vijay shared his experience working with Dhanush, both as an actor and director.

“Some people told me it takes courage for a lead actor to take on a villain’s role,” Arun said. “But I don’t agree. After Yennai Arindhaal, where I played the antagonist, I was on the lookout for a strong villain role. I couldn’t find anything compelling, until Dhanush came to me with the character of Ashwin in Idli Kadai. The way the role was written and handled was powerful throughout the film, and that’s what drew me in.”

While audiences already recognise Dhanush as a brilliant actor, Arun Vijay said it was during the making of this film that he got to see another side of him. “As a director, I saw many admirable qualities in him. Above all, he’s a wonderful human being. He made sure everyone on set felt at ease and happy. The work atmosphere was incredibly positive because of him.”

Sharing a few personal moments from the shoot, Arun added, “After a day’s shoot, while travelling back, Dhanush would suddenly say, ‘Shall we stop at that roadside shop, brother?’ We’d eat at local roadside stalls and then continue our journey. Sometimes we’d ride bikes to the next location. Those simple, unpretentious moments are unforgettable. He’s incredibly down to earth and true to himself and that honesty is what connects him to his fans.”

Idli Kadai is directed by Dhanush and features him alongside Nithya Menen in the lead roles. Arun Vijay and Shalini Pandey will be seen playing antagonists. The film is produced jointly by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures, with cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music composed by G.V. Prakash.

Originally scheduled for release on April 10, the film has now been postponed and will hit theaters worldwide on October 1.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress