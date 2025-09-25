Kareena Kapoor starts shooting for Daayra with Meghna Gulzar

Daayra delves deep into the complexities of today’s society, confronting urgent and unsettling truths that resonate with the times. This gripping crime-drama thriller unravels the timeless conflict between crime, punishment, and justice, with Kareena and Prithviraj bringing raw intensity and gravitas to their powerful roles.

Earlier this year, Kareena had spoken about the film and said, “As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I’m thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director’s chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true.”

She said that the opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight. “And I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative. Daayra promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires, and I look forward to working with Meghna, Prithviraj, and the team at Junglee Pictures on this powerful, timely film.”

Following the success of Sam Bahadur, this marks Meghna’s next directorial venture — a gripping tale that brings together a powerhouse creative team and a compelling narrative.