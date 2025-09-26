Black Rabbit is the Jude Law series about a problematic sibling relationship you can’t miss

Now, here's a Netflix crime thriller limited series that will keep you strapped to your seat. Led and directed by Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit is a Jude Law and Jason Bateman starrer, which is just as riveting as it is troubling.
The vibe of the series is similar to the downtown Manhattan hipster-era scene, despite its contemporary air, and is marked by authenticity in detail and location.
Jude plays restaurateur Jake Friedken, a big-time businessman with a successful bar-cum-restaurant in Lower Manhattan, New York. The first episode starts off with him in his dim-lit crowded restaurant, moving around with ease and poise, as he awaits a visit from a food critic.
However, he is thrown off by the visit of his misfit older brother Vince, played by Jason, who is struggling to put his life together. His arrival leads Jake to slowly get sucked into his underworld, which left everything he's built on the brink of collapse.
“It goes back probably to the earliest forms of storytelling,” Jude Law, who executive produced the series with Jason Bateman, said in an interview. “Warring brothers, loving brothers, opposites.”
The plot shows their childhood, as the series progresses, and it shows how the duo were capable of achieving great things, but failed every time they got together. That is what marks their toxic bromance.
Jason, who directed the first two episodes, noted that the bond between brothers allows for extreme behaviour without severing the relationship. Unlike marriages, which can end in divorce, sibling ties remain unbreakable, even though “they can literally beat each other up”.
Like other cartel-involved series like Breaking Bad, Black Rabbit is marked by tense encounters all throughout its eight-episode series. The cast features Cleopatra Coleman, Amaka Okafor, Robin de Jesus, Odessa Young, Chris Coy, Gus Birney, Eli Kollman, Sope Dirisu and more.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.