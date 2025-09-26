Black Rabbit is the Jude Law series about a problematic sibling relationship you can’t miss

Now, here's a Netflix crime thriller limited series that will keep you strapped to your seat. Led and directed by Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit is a Jude Law and Jason Bateman starrer, which is just as riveting as it is troubling.

Netflix’s Black Rabbit, directed by Jason Bateman, promises a dark ride through the ties of two opposite brothers, played by Jude Law and Jason Bateman

The vibe of the series is similar to the downtown Manhattan hipster-era scene, despite its contemporary air, and is marked by authenticity in detail and location.

Jude plays restaurateur Jake Friedken, a big-time businessman with a successful bar-cum-restaurant in Lower Manhattan, New York. The first episode starts off with him in his dim-lit crowded restaurant, moving around with ease and poise, as he awaits a visit from a food critic.