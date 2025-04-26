Step into summer with Rare Rabbit’s Tuscan-inspired shirts

In a conscious shift from bold prints to subtle, tactile textures, the shirts feature delicate hand-embroidery in earthy tones—warm rusts, sandy neutrals, and dusky blues—that echo the natural tones of twilight skies. “We’ve always been known for prints and graphics, but with Tuscan Sun, we saw embroidery as a way to upgrade and add a new layer to our design language,” Arun adds.

A seamless fusion of craft and utility

What sets this collection apart is its seamless fusion of craft and utility. The shirts are cut from 100 per cent cotton, ensuring a breathable fit, while the embroidery remains light and non-restrictive—ideal for both travel and everyday wear. “We wanted every piece to feel special but not overdone. The embroidery adds sophistication without compromising on comfort. It’s fashion that moves with you,” Arun explains.

From spontaneous road trips to stylish city dinners, Tuscan Sun was made to travel. With smart-casual versatility, these shirts can be dressed down with linen shorts or elevated with tailored trousers and a summer blazer. “Versatility was key. They’re casual enough for beach days but polished enough for evening plans. That effortless transition was part of the design intent,” Arun says.

In terms of craftsmanship, the brand leans into the rich heritage of Indian embroidery, but reimagines it through a minimalist lens. “We studied motifs and stitch work from traditional textiles and reinterpreted them with a more understated aesthetic. It’s about retaining the soul of the technique while evolving the form,” he adds.

Whether you’re boarding a plane, cruising the coastline, or heading into a sun-drenched brunch, the Tuscan Sun collection promises style that is quietly confident, deeply rooted, and always ready for adventure.

Price starts at Rs 3,499. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com