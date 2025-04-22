Shivani and Saurabh Bhargava redefine Indian pret wear with heritage textiles

In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian fashion, a new narrative is taking shape—one that celebrates the age-old artistry of traditional textiles while embracing the rhythms of modern life. As fast-paced lifestyles demand ready-to-wear elegance, prêt-a-porter has emerged as a powerful medium, offering fashion that is as accessible as it is culturally resonant. At the forefront of this evolution is the self-made label founded by Shivani and Saurabh Bhargava—a brand that harmoniously blends heritage craftsmanship with contemporary flair.

“Our goal was to create something meaningful and beautiful,” says Shivani Bhargava, whose innate fashion sense, paired with Saurabh Bhargava’s passion for design, led them to launch their own clothing brand. Grounded in authenticity, the duo journeyed to weaving communities in Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, sourcing handwoven fabrics like khadi and chanderi. Their commitment to sustainable fashion and support for indigenous craftsmanship is evident in each stitch.

Nature-inspired

Specialising in Pret Women’s Wear, their collections echo a deep respect for nature and culture. “We embrace simplicity with nature-inspired visuals, combining old fashion techniques with new contours,” explains Saurabh. The result? Distinctive Indo-Western silhouettes that speak to the modern woman, yet remain rooted in tradition.