Shivani and Saurabh Bhargava redefine Indian pret wear with heritage textiles

In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian fashion, a new narrative is taking shape—one that celebrates the age-old artistry of traditional textiles while embracing the rhythms of modern life. As fast-paced lifestyles demand ready-to-wear elegance, prêt-a-porter has emerged as a powerful medium, offering fashion that is as accessible as it is culturally resonant. At the forefront of this evolution is the self-made label founded by Shivani and Saurabh Bhargava—a brand that harmoniously blends heritage craftsmanship with contemporary flair.
“Our goal was to create something meaningful and beautiful,” says Shivani Bhargava, whose innate fashion sense, paired with Saurabh Bhargava’s passion for design, led them to launch their own clothing brand. Grounded in authenticity, the duo journeyed to weaving communities in Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, sourcing handwoven fabrics like khadi and chanderi. Their commitment to sustainable fashion and support for indigenous craftsmanship is evident in each stitch.
Specialising in Pret Women’s Wear, their collections echo a deep respect for nature and culture. “We embrace simplicity with nature-inspired visuals, combining old fashion techniques with new contours,” explains Saurabh. The result? Distinctive Indo-Western silhouettes that speak to the modern woman, yet remain rooted in tradition.
The brand’s recent collections, Utsav and Enchanted Garden, reflect this ethos beautifully. “They draw inspiration from the beauty of nature, intricate handcrafts, and the vibrancy of festive occasions,” Shivani shares. Rich in embroidery, chintz patterns, and hand-painted motifs, these collections marry the old with the new, bringing heritage techniques into the realm of co-ord sets, tunics, and capes.
The Utsav collection, in particular, shines with its thoughtfully curated palette—ivory, mustard yellow, emerald green, and rose pink. “Each colour was chosen to reflect the spirit of celebration. Ivory represents purity, mustard yellow warmth, emerald green prosperity, rose pink charm, and red, of course, signifies confidence and tradition,” says Shivani. These hues elevate the collection into a versatile ensemble for both casual gatherings and grand festivities.
Meanwhile, the Enchanted Garden line offers a softer, romantic take. Delicate floral motifs and intricate quarter sleeve embroidery provide subtle regality. “These details bring a sense of elegance and romance to each piece. They resonate with women who appreciate craftsmanship and timeless style,” Shivani notes.
What makes these collections stand out is their adaptability. From minimalist daywear to ornate evening attire, every piece is designed to transform. “We ensure our garments can move from casual to festive with just a change in accessories,” Shivani explains. Whether it’s a choga set for a brunch or a cape ensemble for a soirée, versatility remains central to their design philosophy.
“We believe sustainable fashion and high-quality craftsmanship should be within reach,” adds Saurabh.
