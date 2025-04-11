New collection by Urja: Chakra Balancing Jewels merging fashion with healing

In a world where jewellery often serves as a mere accessory, Urja by Zariin is redefining the concept by introducing pieces that not only complement your style but also nourish your soul. The brand’s latest collection, Chakra Balancing Jewels, merges contemporary design with the ancient healing power of crystals, offering a unique blend of aesthetics and emotional, physical, and spiritual healing.
“We wanted to create jewellery that can be a source of energy, healing, and empowerment. Our chakra balancing collection is designed to align the mind, body, and spirit with the healing vibrations of crystals,” shares Mamta Gupta, co-founder of Zariin.
The Chakra Balancing Jewels collection draws inspiration from the seven chakras, the energy centers of the body, as described in ancient Vedic texts. Each piece is intentionally designed to activate and harmonise specific chakras, fostering balance and vitality in everyday life.
Enhance positivity, joy, and abundance
One standout piece is the Power Goddess Necklace, a delicate 22kt gold-plated lariat adorned with seven healing gemstones. These stones—each representing one of the chakras—are carefully chosen to enhance positivity, joy, and abundance. “It’s the perfect fusion of healing and style. It works beautifully with different necklines, offering versatility while providing the wearer with a sense of grounding and empowerment,” Mamta explains.
Another remarkable piece in the collection is the Thread of Energy Earrings, designed to promote harmony across emotional, physical, and spiritual realms. These earrings are the epitome of minimalist elegance, pairing well with a variety of outfits, from earthy handlooms to sharp, modern dresses. They are crafted to promote vitality and a sense of inner balance, fostering peace within and around the wearer.
For those seeking a statement piece, the Chasing Rainbows Cuff serves as a powerful tool for manifestation. “This cuff is not just a stylish accessory. It’s a way to manifest dreams while aligning your energy in a fashionable and meaningful way,” she says.
Urja’s collection goes beyond trends by embracing the spiritual and healing properties of gemstones. Each piece is carefully designed using authentic crystals that are responsibly sourced. For example, amethyst, known for enhancing spiritual awareness, is paired with lapis lazuli to promote mental clarity, while rose quartz encourages love and emotional healing. Other stones like citrine, tiger’s eye, and moonstone serve to enhance confidence, creativity, and grounding energy.
“By wearing these pieces, you allow yourself to absorb the energy of the crystals. It’s about being mindful, balanced, and aligned with your personal growth,” she adds.
Price starts at Rs 3,999. Available online.
