New collection by Urja: Chakra Balancing Jewels merging fashion with healing

In a world where jewellery often serves as a mere accessory, Urja by Zariin is redefining the concept by introducing pieces that not only complement your style but also nourish your soul. The brand’s latest collection, Chakra Balancing Jewels, merges contemporary design with the ancient healing power of crystals, offering a unique blend of aesthetics and emotional, physical, and spiritual healing.

“We wanted to create jewellery that can be a source of energy, healing, and empowerment. Our chakra balancing collection is designed to align the mind, body, and spirit with the healing vibrations of crystals,” shares Mamta Gupta, co-founder of Zariin.

The Chakra Balancing Jewels collection draws inspiration from the seven chakras, the energy centers of the body, as described in ancient Vedic texts. Each piece is intentionally designed to activate and harmonise specific chakras, fostering balance and vitality in everyday life.

Enhance positivity, joy, and abundance

One standout piece is the Power Goddess Necklace, a delicate 22kt gold-plated lariat adorned with seven healing gemstones. These stones—each representing one of the chakras—are carefully chosen to enhance positivity, joy, and abundance. “It’s the perfect fusion of healing and style. It works beautifully with different necklines, offering versatility while providing the wearer with a sense of grounding and empowerment,” Mamta explains.