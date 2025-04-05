Transform your summer wardrobe with Etyana’s Alora

Etyana’s new collection, Alora Summer Magic ’25, captures the essence of summer’s magic. It is the perfect fit for a collection designed to evoke a sense of wanderlust, lightness, and grace. “I wanted a name that evokes a sense of wanderlust and magic,” says Saloni Patel, head designer, Etyana. “Alora embodies a dreamy summer state of mind—light, breezy, and radiant. It feels like a moment of transition, a story unfolding—just like how fashion transforms our experiences.” This vision for the Alora collection is an ode to the fluidity of life and the journey of self-discovery.
The creative process behind Alora was inspired by the desire to blend modern silhouettes with the ease of wanderlust. “The journey started with delicate florals, fluid fabrics, and the idea of fashion that moves with you throughout the day,” explains Saloni. This sense of transition is woven into the very fabric of the collection, where each piece is designed to carry women from day to night effortlessly. “Transition is at the heart of this collection. Each outfit is meant to blend light, airy fabrics with structured yet playful details that adapt to any setting,” she shares.
The overall aesthetic of the Alora Summer Magic ’25 collection is light, graceful, and versatile. “The designs are meant to feel like an extension of summer itself—breezy, radiant, and full of possibility,” says the designer. From floaty dresses to tailored jumpsuits, the collection is designed with an air of effortless sophistication, perfect for those who want to embrace the carefree spirit of the season without sacrificing style.
One of the most exciting aspects of the collection is its versatility. Alora flows seamlessly from brunch to soirée, with pieces that can be easily styled for a variety of occasions. A floral jumpsuit or float dress, for example, can be styled with a tote and sunglasses for a casual daytime outing. “Swap the tote for a sleek clutch, add statement earrings, and it’s instantly evening-ready,” Saloni suggests, highlighting the collection’s seamless transition from day to night.
For those looking to truly capture the spirit of Alora in real life, styling tips are key. “Resort dressing is about ease meets sophistication. Style a kaftan over a swimsuit for a beachside lunch, then cinch it at the waist with a belt for an elegant dinner look. Pair a breezy kaftan with delicate gold jewellery and strappy sandals, and you’ve got the perfect outfit that flows from beachside brunches to sunset soirées,” adds Saloni.
Price starts at Rs 2,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com