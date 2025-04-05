Transform your summer wardrobe with Etyana’s Alora

The overall aesthetic of the Alora Summer Magic ’25 collection is light, graceful, and versatile. “The designs are meant to feel like an extension of summer itself—breezy, radiant, and full of possibility,” says the designer. From floaty dresses to tailored jumpsuits, the collection is designed with an air of effortless sophistication, perfect for those who want to embrace the carefree spirit of the season without sacrificing style.

One of the most exciting aspects of the collection is its versatility. Alora flows seamlessly from brunch to soirée, with pieces that can be easily styled for a variety of occasions. A floral jumpsuit or float dress, for example, can be styled with a tote and sunglasses for a casual daytime outing. “Swap the tote for a sleek clutch, add statement earrings, and it’s instantly evening-ready,” Saloni suggests, highlighting the collection’s seamless transition from day to night.

For those looking to truly capture the spirit of Alora in real life, styling tips are key. “Resort dressing is about ease meets sophistication. Style a kaftan over a swimsuit for a beachside lunch, then cinch it at the waist with a belt for an elegant dinner look. Pair a breezy kaftan with delicate gold jewellery and strappy sandals, and you’ve got the perfect outfit that flows from beachside brunches to sunset soirées,” adds Saloni.

Price starts at Rs 2,000. Available online.

