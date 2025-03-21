Siddhartha Bansal's EKAM collection celebrates cultural exchange

In an era where borders often define us, Siddhartha Bansal’s EKAM – The Pursuit of Oneness collection reimagines the concepts of connection, unity, and self-discovery through a unique cultural lens. Inspired by the ancient Silk Route trade, the collection celebrates the magnificence of the past while reflecting on the timeless human journey toward oneness. EKAM invites us to transcend our perceived differences, recognising that we all share the same desire—a deeper connection with ourselves and the world around us.
At its core, the brand is an exploration of cultural exchange. Siddhartha explains, “The inspiration for EKAM stems from my deep belief in oneness—that all humans are interconnected, only divided by borders. The Silk Route trade represents the first major connection between the East and West, seen through the lens of cultural exchange. This collection delves into the magnificence of the past while reflecting on the timeless human journey—the pursuit of oneness and discovery.”
The designs are deeply influenced by Indian and Oriental textiles. The vibrant jewel tones throughout the collection echo the hues of the seven chakras, symbolising balance and spiritual harmony. Each ensemble is a tactile celebration of opulence, enriched with intricate hand-embroideries, gold threadwork, and mirror embellishments. These details add layers of depth to the pieces, while velvet trims sculpt the silhouette, combining light and shadow into one seamless experience.
The collection is a beautiful fusion of bohemian spirit and refined craftsmanship. The flow of relaxed kaftans, draped skirts, and the precision of structured one-shoulder dresses reflect a perfect balance of individuality and harmony. Siddhartha explains, “Mixing Western silhouettes with traditional Indian ensembles to create a single look is a perfect example of individuality and coexistence.” The intricate Sufi motifs in tessellated forms and the detailed blend of Indian and Oriental textile motifs in the designs exemplify this marriage of cultures. Together, they form a kaleidoscopic picture of a free-spirited wayfarer—someone lost in the wanderlust of oneness.
The designs are not just visually striking; they also have a profound connection to the chakra system, which represents different stages of spiritual growth. Green, for instance, stands out as the most prominent colour throughout the collection, representing the heart chakra, which symbolises love and emotional healing.
Gold threadwork features prominently in the collection, evoking opulence and abundance. “Gold, especially the intricate hand embroidery in gold thread work, represents the rich and diverse cultural exchange during the time of the Silk Route trade,” says Siddhartha. This threadwork, along with other intricate embellishments, honours the craftsmanship that has endured through centuries of cultural blending.
As a designer, Siddhartha sees fashion as a powerful medium for fostering deeper connections between people and cultures. “Fashion is nothing but an expression of self-portrayal for an individual, clan, or community. The genesis of the Silk Route trade was sparked by the discovery of luxurious silk by different cultures. Like any other art form, fashion binds us together with one thread, blurring any other boundaries,” he notes.
Price starts at Rs 24,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin