Siddhartha Bansal's EKAM collection celebrates cultural exchange

In an era where borders often define us, Siddhartha Bansal’s EKAM – The Pursuit of Oneness collection reimagines the concepts of connection, unity, and self-discovery through a unique cultural lens. Inspired by the ancient Silk Route trade, the collection celebrates the magnificence of the past while reflecting on the timeless human journey toward oneness. EKAM invites us to transcend our perceived differences, recognising that we all share the same desire—a deeper connection with ourselves and the world around us.

At its core, the brand is an exploration of cultural exchange. Siddhartha explains, “The inspiration for EKAM stems from my deep belief in oneness—that all humans are interconnected, only divided by borders. The Silk Route trade represents the first major connection between the East and West, seen through the lens of cultural exchange. This collection delves into the magnificence of the past while reflecting on the timeless human journey—the pursuit of oneness and discovery.”

The designs are deeply influenced by Indian and Oriental textiles. The vibrant jewel tones throughout the collection echo the hues of the seven chakras, symbolising balance and spiritual harmony. Each ensemble is a tactile celebration of opulence, enriched with intricate hand-embroideries, gold threadwork, and mirror embellishments. These details add layers of depth to the pieces, while velvet trims sculpt the silhouette, combining light and shadow into one seamless experience.