Sivakarthikeyan's Madharaasi to stream on OTT from this date

AR Murugadoss’ action thriller Madharaasi starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, and Vidyut Jammwal is set to premiere on Prime Video from October 1. The film's director Murugadoss shared, “With Madharaasi, I wanted to explore the intriguing intersection of the human mind and intense action.” The psychological action thriller also features Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal in key roles.

Madharaasi to stream on Prime Video from October 1

Actor Sivakarthikeyan said, “Madharaasi is unlike anything I’ve done before.” Set in Tamil Nadu, Madharaasi follows Raghu, a car showroom employee secretly struggling with a rare psychological condition called Fregoli delusion, which causes him to believe strangers are his lost relatives. When NIA officer Premnath enlists Raghu to infiltrate a cylinder gas factory being used as a weapons storage hub by an arms syndicate, a dangerous covert mission unfolds.

Raghu’s fragile mental state, his haunting past, and his tender relationship with Malathi, a dental student and singer, drive a story that blurs the lines between illusion and reality. With Virat and Chirag leading the ruthless syndicate, Madharaasi promises a gripping mix of emotional depth and high-octane action.

Murugadoss added, “Raghu’s journey is both emotional and thrilling, his disorder is his greatest weakness and unexpected strength. Working with Sivakarthikeyan, Anirudh, and the talented cast and crew elevated the film in every way.”

Speaking about his role, Sivakarthikeyan said, “Playing Raghu, caught between reality and delusion, was a challenge and a revelation. His vulnerability and courage pushed me out of my comfort zone. Collaborating with Murugadoss sir was a dream, his vision uncovered layers in the story I hadn’t imagined.”

In the film, a man with Fregoli delusion becomes involved in an operation to stop a North Indian syndicate distributing guns across Tamil Nadu.

This is the first time that AR Murugadoss and Sivakarthikeyan have come together for the film, has been produced on a grand scale.Vidyut Jamwal has collaborated with A R Murugadoss after Thuppaki.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress