Aditya Dhar’s ambitious slate: What’s next after the Dhurandhar phenomenon?

With the unprecedented success of the Dhurandhar franchise, it looks like Aditya Dhar is targeting an equally daring project from the trio of film options he is currently considering for his next directorial offering. After all, Aditya has already demonstrated his remarkable ability to churn out blockbusters at the box office by helming Dhurandhar 2 to a record-breaking Rs 1,523 crore collection across the globe.
As per industry sources, the filmmaker has found himself three completely different scripts. While his long-awaited passion project The Immortal Ashwatthama is being revived after years of speculation over its release due to financial issues, Aditya can still consider the production of another high-budget film based on the story of Chandragupta Maurya if he chooses to put off The Immortal Ashwatthama for later.
A Maurayan reunion?
The latter film looks like a promising option indeed since Aditya Dhar seems to be actively discussing the casting of this film with Ranveer Singh. It should be mentioned that despite his previous experience working on the historical film, this time Ranveer has been chosen to play the role of Chandragupta Maurya in order to show him as someone “never seen before in Indian cinema.”
Apart from all these epics, it has been speculated that Aditya has been working on another large-scale sports drama. Although information regarding the same is not being revealed to the public, it will definitely signify a shift in tones for the director.
Break-through hit
This news comes after Dhurandhar 2 continues its unbeatable journey. The sequel film is believed to have already earned Rs 959.37 crores net at the Indian domestic box office. With this kind of momentum, it is expected to reach the figure of Rs 1000 crores anytime soon.
Nevertheless, fans might have to wait a bit longer since Aditya plans to take some time off after completing both parts of the Dhurandhar series. This director had already spent three years in making Dhurandhar, and it is believed that he deserves a break before moving onto anything else.