Aditya Dhar’s ambitious slate: What’s next after the Dhurandhar phenomenon?

With the unprecedented success of the Dhurandhar franchise, it looks like Aditya Dhar is targeting an equally daring project from the trio of film options he is currently considering for his next directorial offering. After all, Aditya has already demonstrated his remarkable ability to churn out blockbusters at the box office by helming Dhurandhar 2 to a record-breaking Rs 1,523 crore collection across the globe.

Aditya Dhar to take a break following Dhurandhar 2 success, here’s what his next project will be

As per industry sources, the filmmaker has found himself three completely different scripts. While his long-awaited passion project The Immortal Ashwatthama is being revived after years of speculation over its release due to financial issues, Aditya can still consider the production of another high-budget film based on the story of Chandragupta Maurya if he chooses to put off The Immortal Ashwatthama for later.

A Maurayan reunion?

The latter film looks like a promising option indeed since Aditya Dhar seems to be actively discussing the casting of this film with Ranveer Singh. It should be mentioned that despite his previous experience working on the historical film, this time Ranveer has been chosen to play the role of Chandragupta Maurya in order to show him as someone “never seen before in Indian cinema.”