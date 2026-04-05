Jonathan Majors suffers fall on-set, crew walks out over lack of security measures

In a viral footage, the actors can be seen stumbling backwards into the window before falling approximately six feet to the ground. The crew rushed to check on the actors who assured that they were okay. Following the incident, the film crew walked off the set and are currently on strike against poor safety measures.

According to reports, insiders revealed that the window was actually an "unsecured sheet of tempered glass to be purposefully shattered in a later stunt that did not involve any actors".

While there is no official news about Jonathan's health, it can be assumed he is recovering. The actor is also executive producing the movie. Representatives for JC, on the other hand, have said that the actor is "doing well".

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts (IATSE) called a strike against the production company on March 26, 2026 and have put forth certain safety and labour concern. In a social media post, the body posted, "The producers are actively looking for replacement crew. All IATSE members are advised not to cross the picket line."

However, according to reports, no matter the situation, filming will continue. The movie is being directed by Kyle Rankin who also wrote it.