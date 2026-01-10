Hollywood couple Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors gain Guinean citizenship

Hollywood couple Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors received Guinean citizenship after tracing their ancestry to the West African country through DNA testing.

The power couple was awarded citizenship in a private ceremony in the capital of Conakry on Friday

They are scheduled to tour the country's tourist sites on Sunday. “We think that you are among the worthy sons and daughters of this Guinea. You represent our country, the red-yellow-green flag all over the world,” said Djiba Diakité, head of the president's cabinet.

Majors seemed destined for the ranks of Hollywood’s A-list before he was arrested following a 2023 altercation with his then-girlfriend. He had won critical accolades for his work in Da 5 Bloods and Lovecraft Country and secured years of future Marvel stardom with his role as Kang the Conqueror. However, after his conviction on assault and harassment charges, Marvel dropped him from future projects and Magazine Dreams a film once tipped to bring him an Oscar nomination, went on ice until last year.