Ravana has ‘no scenes’ with Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama in Ramayana: Part 1, confirms Yash

However, even without sharing the screen, the actor had good words for his co-star. Revealing that he considers Ranbir Kapoor a “wonderful actor,” Yash pointed out that the synergy on the sets was because of a similar vision of the grandiose project.

The occasion was a sneak peek at the lavish costumes from the movie. While Ranbir is depicted wearing a royal blue dhoti with a golden shawl as Rama, Ravana from Yash will leave everyone mesmerised. The outfit of Ravana was showcased on a dummy, which included a beautiful black and golden suit as battle armor along with a golden breastplate and crown.

The director, Nitesh Tiwari, seems very interested in avoiding depicting the villain as a flat character. Yash’s portrayal of Ravana would portray him as a complicated character who is not only a scholar and musician but also a king whose pride leads to his ruin. The lavish film that has cost a whopping £375 million (₹4,000 crore) will premiere next Diwali in 2026, while the other part of the film will drop the next year.