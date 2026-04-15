Ravana has ‘no scenes’ with Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama in Ramayana: Part 1, confirms Yash

The hype about Nitesh Tiwari’s blockbuster Ramayana hit a peak this week at CinemaCon 2026. Although the movie fans have been hoping for a confrontation between Ranbir Kapoor’s character of Lord Rama and Yash’s Ravana in the upcoming flick, reports reveal that the showdown may still take some time before it happens.
At the event interaction, the latter clarified that neither Ranbir nor him would be seen sharing screen space in the first part of the two-part movie. Speaking about the plot of the flick, the actor said, “In the first part, as Ravana, I have my own kingdom and Rama has his own kingdom.”
However, even without sharing the screen, the actor had good words for his co-star. Revealing that he considers Ranbir Kapoor a “wonderful actor,” Yash pointed out that the synergy on the sets was because of a similar vision of the grandiose project.
The occasion was a sneak peek at the lavish costumes from the movie. While Ranbir is depicted wearing a royal blue dhoti with a golden shawl as Rama, Ravana from Yash will leave everyone mesmerised. The outfit of Ravana was showcased on a dummy, which included a beautiful black and golden suit as battle armor along with a golden breastplate and crown.
The director, Nitesh Tiwari, seems very interested in avoiding depicting the villain as a flat character. Yash’s portrayal of Ravana would portray him as a complicated character who is not only a scholar and musician but also a king whose pride leads to his ruin. The lavish film that has cost a whopping £375 million (₹4,000 crore) will premiere next Diwali in 2026, while the other part of the film will drop the next year.