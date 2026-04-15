Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman give out details for Practical Magic 2 at CinemaCon

To make things interesting, the actresses let some details of the plot out. Sandra began by asking why did they come there as Nicole replied, "We come to this place for magic. The witches are back!". Sandra added, "Step on my line, that’s okay."

Talking about how they recreated the magic on set once again, Sandra said, "We rebuilt the original house on the cliff. We filled that house with many old and new characters that you’ll love and brought Alice Hoffman’s Book of Magic to life."

Nicole added, "Home is what this is and getting to return to these characters that have been so loved and so shared, it really has been magical. And being back together, it just clicked."

The actresses also talked about the plot, without giving much away, as Nicole Kidman said fans can expect "midnight margaritas, jumping off the roof and also have our past catching up with us". She added, "We have our destinies, and the family. I think it’s going to be really, really fun."

Sandra Bullock talked about her own character, Sally Owens, who she said, is single, "and if you know the original film, you can probably guess why". The actress was referencing to the cursed love motif that prevented Sally from finding love.

Practical Magic 2 will follow Sally's daughters, grown up now and trying to find their footing in the magical legacy. Nicole's character, Gillian Owens now leads a calmer life with a black cat. However, mystery returns to their lives after the sisters have to deal with an unknown entity.

Directed by Susanne Bier, the movie will release on September 18, 2026.