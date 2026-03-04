Sandra Bullock, The Lost City’s writer Dana Fox reunite for new film

The project reunites Bullock with Sony after she was last seen in 2022’s Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt. Given the success of The Lost City, the new package drew a ton of attention, with Sony ultimately winning out with a deal that brings Bullock back to the studio.

Fox also has a multiyear TV deal with Sony Pictures Television, where she is writing and serving as a showrunner on Clue, currently in development at Peacock.

One of the town’s most recognisable actors for roles like her Oscar-nominated one in Gravity and Oscar-winning one in The Blind Side, Bullock recently surprised fans with news that she would be doing a Practical Magic sequel. Nicole Kidman is also reprising her role in the pic, which Warner Bros is set to release in September.

Fox was also a co-writer and executive producer on Paramount’s Lost City, starring Bullock and Channing Tatum. She is coming off the huge success of Wicked and Wicked: For Good, which she co-wrote. Earning both critical and audience acclaim, the films have earned a collective $1.3 billion globally.