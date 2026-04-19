Subrat Dutta speaks on how his character Saikat was brought to life in Bibi Payra
Arjunn Dutta’s Bibi Payra, which is currently running at the theatres, sees versatile actor Subrat Dutta play Saikat, a closeted gay man and husband to Paoli Dam’s character, Jhuma. A well-to-do government officer by day, cosplaying by night, he has a pretty emotionally distressing life too, which we witnessed on screen. In a chat with Indulge, he opens up about his character. Excerpts:
Tell us about your character Saikat.
Like most of my other characters, this is also special, but I have played a similar character on stage earlier. Here, there were four people working to create my look. While every character is grey, this character is not just grey but has a lot of other colours to it. We had a great team, but somehow the way our DOP, Supratim Bhol, shot it, it was a little tricky for me. I had to be a little more conscious to not go overboard with the mannerisms. I had to be very particular about my movements so that I don’t hurt the sentiments of anyone.
Over the years, you have always chosen layered, grey characters. Why’s that?
I think, more than me choosing the characters, it is the makers believing that I would fit those roles. Back in 2010, I played Swara Bhaskar’s father in a film called Madholal Keep Walking, and in the one I am shooting for now, I play a man younger than my own self. In my next, I will play a character’s younger and older selves, so yes, I would say I am just lucky enough to receive these opportunities.
Since you mentioned your next projects, could we know a little about the same?
Phera is my next, a Pritha Chakraborty directorial, which also stars Sanjay Mishra. There are a few Hindi and Bengali projects I shot for in 2025. It is kind of a happening year. I don’t know how much I have matured as an actor, but I have definitely matured as a father; my daughter just took her board exams.
A few months back, we once spoke about AI getting introduced in films. Where does it stand now?
Two years later, I don’t think we would be needed—be it actors or technicians. I would thus ask the young acting aspirants to make it your passion or a side hustle and not your profession.
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