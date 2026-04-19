The Wayans Brothers say White Chicks 2 can happen under one condition

When asked if a White Chicks sequel was coming, Marlon said in the interview, "We’re game. We want to know if people come out and laugh, if they come see Scary Movie (6)". He went on to add that people often ask them if a sequel is possible, and they often sound angry when they cannot answer in specifics.

Shawn echoed his brother's words and added, "If this movie does well, a White Chicks 2 movie can happen."

White Chicks came out in 2004, featuring the Wayans Brothers, and continues to be a fan favourite. Following its release more than 20 years ago, the film grossed over $113 million at the box office. A sequel was announced in 2009 but was eventually cancelled.

Currently, the Wayans Brothers are busy promoting Scary Movie 6 which is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 5, 2026. The film will see many original actors from the first movie return, including Anna Faris and Regina Hall.

The horror comedy directed by Michael Tiddes has caused a lot of excitement amongst fans who can't wait what to see what the franchise has in store for them.