Sam CS works with over 250 world-class technicians for the music of Mahavatar Parshuraam

Music composer Sam CS, whose music in the first part of the Mahavatar franchise — Mahavatar Narasimha — came in for widespread appreciation, is now working with over 250 international technicians for the score of Mahavatar Parshuraam, the next installment in the immensely popular franchise.

Sam CS on the ‘music-first’ approach of composing for Mahavatar Parshuraam

Following the massive commercial and critical success of Mahavatar Narasimha, Sam’s work in this new film, which expands that universe, has created huge anticipation among fans.

Sources close to the music director point out that one of the most remarkable aspects of this new film is that Sam CS has broken away from the conventional process by completing music composition first, even before the creation of visuals.

Typically, music is composed after scenes are finalised in a film, but in this case, the music is being developed first, and the animation and visuals are being designed based on it. This ‘music-first’ approach is rare in Indian cinema.